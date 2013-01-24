Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Telanetix, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Telanetix, Inc. (“Telanetix” or the “Company”) TNIX related to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Intermedia. The transaction is valued at approximately $55 million including debt.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Directors of Telanetix breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into the proposed transaction, and whether the Company has disclosed all material information to shareholders about the transaction. The Company has seen substantial recent growth.

If you are a shareholder of Telanetix, if you have information or would like to learn more about our investigation, or if you wish to discuss these matters or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith