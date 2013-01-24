Research and Markets: Future of Communication 2020 - Telco & OTT communication - Market forecasts

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Future of Communication 2020 - Telco & OTT communication - Market forecasts" report to their offering.

Communication being ubiquitous and IP-based solutions taking increasingly a bigger part in it, this market still remains essential despite decreasing revenues.

This report provides analyses on quantitative changes until 2020, in terms of usages and revenues. It also describes the latest trends, the re-positioning of telcos in an OTT world.

- What will be the key trends in communication by 2020? Will the total revenue pie of communication shrink or grow?

- How are telco margins evolving for communication? Simple substitution from fixed to mobile or revenue loss?

- In terms of usages, how will communication services evolve until 2020? What about OTT VoIP & SMS?

- What are the impacts of new technologies such as WebRTC or RCSe?

- Can telcos recover their territory from OTT players? Moreover, how much territory are they really losing, if any?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Communication 2020 in figures

4. The six key trends in communication

Tables

Figures

