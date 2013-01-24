Research and Markets: Telco CDN - What Place for Operators? Report Provides Information on the Positioning of the Various Players in the Value Chain

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

the "Telco CDN - What Place for Operators?" report

Facing the growth in Internet traffic, especially video, the major telecom operators are now deploying CDNs in their networks.

They could potentially upset the entire video distribution ecosystem.

However, technical deployments are complex and the commercial challenges are daunting in a market that is already very competitive. This study gives the status of this new market and provides information on the positioning of the various players in the value chain.

- What are the operators' initiatives in CDN?

- How will the other players (traditional CDNs, commercial CDNs, content providers) react to operator CDNs?

- What objectives do operators want to achieve with CDNs?

- Can operators be technically and economically competitive?

- Why is the CDN federation essential to this market's development?

- What are the prospects for this market?

Synopsis

The report ships with a slideshow providing the reader with a synopsis of the study's essential points. It enables you:

- to share the principal findings rapidly with your colleagues

- to use the slides for your internal presentations

- or to simply browse through the main thoughts of the market study at a glance

Companies Mentioned

- AT&T

- BT

- Comcast

- Deutsche Telekom

- KDDI

- Orange

- SFR

- Verizon

- Telefonica

- Telecom Italia

- KPN

- KT

- Telstra

- TDF

- Bell Canada

- Telecom Argentina

- Cisco

- Alcatel-Lucent

- Juniper Networks

- Huawei

- Ericsson

- Nokia Siemens Networks

- HP

- Summary

- Akamai

- Limelight Networks

- Edgecast

- JetStream

- Summary

- Level3

- Tata

- Cogent

- Google

- Netflix

- Facebook

- Summary

- SkyTide

- PeerApp

- Qwilt

- Verivue

- BlueCoat

