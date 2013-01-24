Research and Markets: The Book Decision Making in Transfusion Medicine Features Causes of, and strategies to reduce, Transfusion-related Mortality

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jb3zm/decision_making) has announced the addition of the "Decision Making in Transfusion Medicine" book to their offering.

This timely book examines the policy and clinical decisions being made today in the name of blood safety, often resulting in radical changes in transfusion medicine practice.

Although decision making in transfusion medicine is based on a wider range of inputs than solely the best research evidence, the orientation of this book remains evidence-based. In this capacity, the book is intended to serve one of the recurring principles enunciated by the FDA that decision making must be transparent. The book discusses both the evidence supporting and the hotly debated policy alternatives proposed for avoiding the risks of allogeneic blood transfusion.

Topics:

- The contrast between precautionary principle and evidence-based medicine.

- Emerging transmissible infections.

- Pathogen reduction.

- MSM donor deferrals.

- Patient blood management.

- Meta-analysis and equipoise in transfusion medicine.

The book includes a bonus CD-ROM containing three fundamental chapters from Evidence-Based Practice of Transfusion Medicine, which together provide guidance for independently assessing the quality of published studies such as those cited in the book's chapters.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Can Policy Decisions in Transfusion Medicine Be Evidence Based?

2 Causes of Mortality Related to Allogeneic Blood Transfusion

3 Assessment of the Risk of Emerging Transfusion-Transmitted Infections

4 Strategies to Further Reduce Allogeneic-Blood-Transfusion-Related Mortality

5 Applications of Meta-Analysis in Transfusion Medicine

6 Have Policy Makers Been Selectively Precautionary in Indefinitely

7 Equipoise and the Continued Transfusion of Old Blood

8 Paradigm Shifts in Transfusion Medicine

Conclusions

References

Index

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jb3zm/decision_making