Fitch Publishes U.S. CMBS Focus Report on Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2006-C1

Fitch Ratings has published its U.S. CMBS Focus Performance Report on Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2006-C1 (MLMT 2006-C1). The report provides a detailed and up-to-date perspective on key credit characteristics of the MLMT 2006-C1 transaction and property-level performance of the related trust loans.

