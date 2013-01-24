Research and Markets: 2013 Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Company Out Now

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jnp4b8/analysis_of) has announced the addition of the "Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Company" company profile to their offering.
Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. A complete and comprehensive analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., includes an overview of the industry the company operates in, a PEST Framework Analysis of the industry, and then moves on to analyzing the company itself.
Company analysis includes a history of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a business segment analysis of the segments Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates through, a look at the organization structure of the company, a geographical operating segments analysis, an analysis of the company's major competitors.
A financial analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is presented in the report which includes a ratio analysis, basic profit and loss analysis, presentation of the company balance sheet, and much more.
A SWOT Framework Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its competitors completes this in-depth company analysis.
Companies Mentioned
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Gap Inc.
