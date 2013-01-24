Research and Markets: Analyzing the Australian Construction Industry - 2013 Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83bx59/analyzing_the) has announced the addition of the "Analyzing the Australian Construction Industry" report to their offering.

The building and construction industry is a major driver of activity in the Australian economy. It is comprised of residential building (houses, flats, units and alterations to existing dwellings), non-residential building (shops, offices, hotels, factories, educational facilities and hospitals) and engineering construction (roads, sewerage, energy, etc). It includes architectural and engineering services and construction trades (bricklaying, plumbing, electrical, etc).

Aruvian's R'search brings a new report on Analyzing the Australian Construction Industry. Anything and everything you need to know about the Australian Construction Industry is included in this report. The report looks at the various industry segments, the industry overview, recent market changes and their influence on the industry, growth drivers, challenges and barriers in the industry, competitive forces in the industry, and much more. Perhaps the most important sections in the report remains the PEST Framework Analysis and the Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis.

Companies Mentioned:

- Abigroup Limited

- Baulderstone Hornibrook

- Clough Group

- Henry Walker Eltin Group Limited

- John Holland Group

- Leighton Holdings Limited

- Lend Lease Corporation Limited

- Reed Group Australia

- Thiess

- United Group Limited

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

C. Growth Factors & Barriers

D. Competition in the Industry

E. The Impact of IT on the Construction Industry

F. Analyzing the Industry through a PEST Framework

G. Analyzing the Industry through a Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

H. Industry Forecast

I. Leading Players

J. Case Studies

K. Appendix

L. Glossary of Terms

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83bx59/analyzing_the