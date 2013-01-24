ATSG Deploys Four More Freighters in Support of DHL's U.S. Network

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG announced today that its airline subsidiaries are deploying four additional freighter aircraft in January to support the U.S. portion of DHL's international network.

The additions include three Boeing 767-200 freighters operated by subsidiary ABX Air under terms of its continuing CMI agreement with DHL, and a Boeing 757-200 freighter operated by subsidiary Air Transport International (ATI) under a multi-year ACMI agreement, bringing ATSG's support of DHL's network up to a total of 27 available aircraft.

Twenty-three of those 27 aircraft are owned by ATSG, and four are owned by and leased from DHL. ATSG subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) provides 13 of the 23 under seven-year dry leases to DHL terminating either in 2017 or 2018.

As part of a fleet modernization strategy undertaken by ATSG and DHL, the new implementations replace retiring Boeing 727 aircraft operated by ATI and a third airline subsidiary, Capital Cargo International Airlines (CCIA). The retired freighters will be offered for sale.

Rich Corrado, Chief Commercial Officer for ATSG, said, “These newer generation aircraft provide greater capacity, higher reliability and more efficient fuel burn, expanding and improving DHL's service for its customers. This commitment to service by both companies has allowed for exceptional growth, particularly over the past two years.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc.; and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.