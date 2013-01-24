Research and Markets: Global Solar Power Industry: Demand Is Anticipated To Nearly Double Between 2010 and 2013, Reaching 19.3 Gigawatts

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rcgh5/global_solar) has announced the addition of the "Global Solar Power Industry" report to their offering.

The global solar energy market has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two years, driven by a new abundance of polysilicon, the effects of the worldwide financial crisis, and the plunging price of solar modules. The worldwide demand is anticipated to nearly double between 2010 and 2013, reaching 19.3 gigawatts by the end of that period. In this market environment, some of the key differentiators that will determine success for solar suppliers will include cost per watt, module efficiency, presence in key growth markets, supply chain integration, and availability of financing.

The industry has shifted from supply-constrained to demand-driven, and a few strong companies have been able to strengthen their revenues and market share based on a low cost per watt combined with high module efficiency. The solar industry has been preoccupied with Italy. For about last couple of months, the Italian market boomed, driven by a feed-in tariff guaranteeing a minimum price for solar electricity for 20 years.

The technologies used to collect and store solar energy are constantly evolving, allowing for increased efficiency and cost effectiveness. These top ten stock listed solar companies continue to promote growth and meet the challenge of providing sustained profitability to their investors head on.

Companies Mentioned:

Atlantis Energy

Amonix

BP Solar

Canadian Solar Inc.

China Sunergy

Ebara Solar

Elkem

Entech Inc

ErSol

Ertex Solar

Evergreen Solar

Ever-Q

First Solar

Free Energy Europe S.A.

GE Power

GT Solar

Kyocera Solar

Photowatt

Shell Solar

Siemens Solar

Spire Corporation

SunPower Corporation

TerraSolar, Inc.

United Solar Ovonic

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rcgh5/global_solar