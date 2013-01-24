Fitch Rates BMW Vehicle Lease Trust 2013-1

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings assigns ratings and Rating Outlooks to BMW Vehicle Lease Trust 2013-1 as follows:

--$229,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$360,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;

--$336,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;

--$75,000,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'BMW Vehicle Lease Trust 2013-1', dated Jan. 14, 2013, which is available on Fitch's web site.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Auto Lease ABS' dated May 14, 2012';

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.