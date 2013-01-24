New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NJR) has unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.40 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2013 to shareowners of record on March 15, 2013.

“Once again, we have the opportunity to reward our shareowners with a quarterly dividend as we have done continuously since 1952,” said Laurence M. Downes, chairman and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “The board's action today is an acknowledgement of our consistent performance and strong financial profile and reaffirms our continued commitment to our shareowners.”

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution and asset management. With annual revenues of $3 billion, NJR is comprised of five key businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas , NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains 7,000 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris and Middlesex counties.

, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains 7,000 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris and Middlesex counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity in excess of 42 megawatts providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.

is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity in excess of 42 megawatts providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Home Services is a premier provider of heating, central air conditioning, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to nearly 130,000 residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

is a premier provider of heating, central air conditioning, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to nearly 130,000 residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey. NJR Energy Holdings invests and maintains equity ownership in natural gas storage and transportation pipelines and serves companies from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers.

NJR and its more than 900 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

