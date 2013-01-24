Kroll Bond Rating Agency Assigns Final Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2013-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns final ratings to four classes of First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2013-1, a subprime auto ABS transaction. Concurrently we have withdrawn our preliminary ratings on the certificates, which were assigned on January 14, 2013.

The First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2013-1 are newly issues, asset-backed securities (ABS) collateralized by $187.0 million of subprime auto loan receivables. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 19.90% for the Class A notes, 14.55% for the Class B notes, 6.53% for the Class C notes and 1.50% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination of junior notes, cash reserves and excess spread. This transaction is First Investors' first securitization of 2013 and its tenth securitization overall.

KBRA applied its U.S. Auto Loan ABS methodology which incorporated an analysis of First Investor's underlying collateral pool, the originator's historical static pool data and the proposed capital structure for the transaction. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer. KBRA's ratings reflect a review of the transaction's legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Final Ratings Assigned: First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2013-1 Class Rating Expected Initial Class Principal A-1 K1+(sf) $26,200,000 A-2 AAA(sf) $126,400,000 B AA(sf) $10,000,000 C A(sf) $15,000,000 D BBB(sf) $9,400,000

