Research and Markets: The Future of Short Range Wireless Technologies - 2012: Challenges & Recommendations

The future of short-range wireless technologies in the car:

- Trends & key statistics by technology

- Roadmap for wireless technologies

- Use cases and impact of user experience

- Challenges & recommendations

Wireless connectivity has come a long way in the last ten years, from the early days of Bluetooth and simple use cases such as hands-free calling, to today's wide range of technologies and increasingly complex use cases. The automotive industry has capitalised on this progress to offer more advanced connectivity with in-car head units, for applications such as media streaming or Internet tethering.

Looking ahead, wireless technologies are expected to become ubiquitous in the car. However, the implementation of those technologies by OEMs will need to change in order to keep up with a more fragmented and fast-moving CE world. This report analyses the different wireless technologies that are expected to be introduced into the car over the next 5 years, and investigates how OEMs can develop consumer-centric wireless experiences.

About the author

Kevin Lane has a range of experience and technical expertise in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, Smartphones, telematics and how the three combine to create the end-user experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Overview of wireless communication technologies

3. The user experience: Consumer electronics

4. Challenges faced by OEMs

