IUS Technologies Appoints New CEO Sang Lee, Establishes Growth and Innovation Goals

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

IUS Technologies, a part of the $1B Vitzro Group, is expanding its efforts to be a leader in adaptive technologies in the United States as it named Mr. Sang Lee as President and Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record of strategic corporate management, Lee will help IUS push the transition of utilities to a stable Smart Grid in the U.S. through the continued development of next-generation solutions.

Vitzro Group has played a key role in the execution of South Korea's efficient Smart Grid as its distribution automation technology provides an effective delivery solution. IUS looks to grow the U.S. market share by utilizing Lee's vast leadership experiences. Most recently, he spent two years as president and CEO of Youngshin Company, Ltd., where he led a reorganization that created 30 percent growth in revenue through enhanced productivity, process innovation and streamlined product development. By guiding the creation of a global operations system, Lee helped create significant market expansion through real-time review and feedback processes. The end result was pushing Youngshin to align with major strategic goals within both the five- and 10-year vision plan he developed.

“With proven leadership and vision throughout his career, Mr. Lee has the background that we need as IUS looks to build market share,” Scott Zajkowski Head of North American Business Development said. “As we prepare for the future, his ability to execute innovative plans and reach strategic goals will be integral to our success in helping bring a reliable Smart Grid online in the United States.”

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead for IUS Technologies as it leads the way to an efficient and reliable Smart Grid in the United States,” Lee said. “Continuing to generate innovative products, along with increased value to our customers, will allow IUS to build market share and achieve our strategic goals.”

Previously, Lee was Chief Marketing Officer/Executive VP at Ceratech, a JP Morgan Partners Company, from 2006 to 2010 and President and CEO of Ault Korea Corporation from 2001 to 2005. Focusing on customer needs and market challenges, he helped Ceratech to penetrate several key markets to drive future growth through improved execution and strategic global leadership. With Ault Korea, Lee developed several forward-thinking strategic processes that streamlined the organization into a team-driven structure. His company-wide vision encapsulated four cornerstone values: strategy, culture, organization and execution.

IUS Technologies will demonstrate the VS series at the 2013 DistribuTECH conference January 29th-31st at the San Diego Convention Center, in booth 1550. To schedule a demonstration please visit http://ius-tech.com/events.

About IUS Technologies

IUS Technologies develops products that ease the progress of U.S. utilities toward a true and reliable smart grid through distribution automation. IUS's technologies and Born Smart™ devices include smart grid sensors, distribution automation, oil degradation and load monitoring systems, power transformers and bushing current transformers. For more information about IUS Technologies, visit http://www.ius-tech.com.