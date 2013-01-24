Efinancial Implements UTOPY Speech Analytics to Maximize Sales Performance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

UTOPY, the leading provider of Voice of the Customer and Performance Optimization solutions powered by Customer Interaction Analytics, announced today that Efinancial, one of the nation's largest life insurance brokerages, has implemented UTOPY SpeechMiner® and UTOPY Intelligent Coaching™ in order to maximize Agent performance and sales revenue.

“By leveraging UTOPY SpeechMiner, Efinancial will be able to revolutionize our Agent coaching process, maximize customer satisfaction and improve our overall contact center performance,” said Michael Rowell, CEO of Efinancial. “We plan to leverage the unique phrase-driven Speech Analytics to analyze our interactions with customers and prospects to gain insight into individual Agent service levels and improve overall performance. UTOPY Intelligent Coaching will enable us to drive our Agent training and coaching processes with the knowledge we glean from SpeechMiner.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Efinancial, who is already a leader in life insurance, and help them to further optimize their sales performance,” said Roy Twersky, President and CEO of UTOPY. “Our patented, phrase-driven ‘Deliberate Listening' approach to Speech Analytics is by far the most effective method of improving sales via the phone by: identifying the most important sales skills for each particular product or service, coaching sales representatives to use those key skills, and monitoring ongoing skill usage.”

About UTOPY:

UTOPY provides award-winning Voice of the Customer and Contact Center Performance Optimization solutions powered by Customer Interaction Analytics. UTOPY offers the only contact center business applications completely driven by Interaction Analytics, and guarantees the fastest ROI in the industry. For more information, please visit www.utopy.com or www.speechanalytics.com.

About Efinancial:

Efinancial was founded to provide insurance customers quick, easy access to their life insurance policy. Efinancial.com is a quick and convenient way to shop for and purchase life insurance 24-hours a day from the comfort of a home or office. We monitor over 100 of the top life insurance companies. We allow only the best and most competitive insurers onto the Efinancial network. At Efinancial you get free Instant Quotes, low prices, our quick and easy application process, and the best customer service anywhere, all on one website. To learn more about Efinancial, please visit: http://www.efinancial.com/.