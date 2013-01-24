Jabil Announces Quarterly Dividend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Jabil Circuit, Inc. JBL announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2013. The dividend of $0.08 per share is payable on March 1, 2013.

While the Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends, the declaration and payment of future dividends are discretionary and will be subject to determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Jabil

Jabil is an electronic product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. Offering complete product supply chain management from facilities in 27 countries, Jabil provides comprehensive, individualized-focused solutions to customers in a broad range of industries. Jabil common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “JBL”. Further information is available on the company's website: http://www.jabil.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the potential future issuance of dividends. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in operating results and generation of cash flow; changes in technology; competition; anticipated growth for us and our industry that may not occur; managing rapid growth; managing any rapid declines in customer demand that may occur; our ability to successfully consummate acquisitions; managing the integration of businesses we acquire; risks associated with international sales and operations; retaining key personnel; our dependence on a limited number of customers; business and competitive factors generally affecting the electronic manufacturing services industry, our customers and our business; other factors that we may not have currently identified or quantified; and other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2012, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K and our other securities filings. Jabil disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.