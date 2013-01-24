Research and Markets: Cord-cutting: USA / Europe Benchmark - Is Europe ready?: What Choices Are TV Industry Players Up Against

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With a television and video access market in profound transformation and practices that are still evolving, traditional television players face unprecedented instability. To address these questions, this study explores the key issues of the cord-cutting phenomenon. It presents a detailed analysis of the US market, the world's most advanced, so that lessons can be drawn for Europe.

- What lessons can be drawn from the strategies of the leading US players?

- What phenomena are actually at work: cord-cutting, cord-shaving, cord-switching, cord-never?

- How does OTT video impact television and video markets in Europe and the United States?

- Is Europe's lag behind the U.S. in audiovisual content and technology irreversible?

Companies Mentioned:

- ABC

- Amazon

- Apple

- AT&T U-verse TV

- Blockbuster/Dish Online

- Comcast

- Facebook

- Google

- HBO GO

- Hulu

- NBA TV

- Netflix

- PlayOn

- Showtime

- Sony

- Time Warner Cable

- Verizon

- Vudu

