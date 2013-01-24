The Automotive Fine Arts Society to Color the 2013 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance with Style and Speed

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Automobile aficionados and art connoisseurs attending the 2013 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance will have the opportunity to meet members of the Automotive Fine Arts Society (AFAS) during their 18th annual art show from March 8-10, in Amelia Island, Fla. Visitors will experience a beautiful array of automotive artworks in a variety of mediums including oil, watercolors, acrylics, wood, pen and ink, clay and metal. Established in 1983, AFAS currently boasts 25 active members of the most celebrated automotive artists from around the world.

“It's a special honor to be a part of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance,” said Ken Eberts, president of AFAS. “The concours selects outstanding marques each year that represent some of the most iconic moments in automotive history. This year is especially fitting, as the Ford GT40, Porsche 911 and cars of Harry Miller are favorites among our members. They'll draw upon that famous spirit of competition to create some remarkable pieces.”

With support from Mazda North America, these renowned artists will return to the magnificent Ritz-Carlton and The Golf Club of Amelia Island to showcase their latest works. Celebrities, industry leaders, art collectors and automotive enthusiasts can be spotted at this annual event and distinguished AFAS exhibit.

“Each masterpiece that AFAS members bring to this annual show tells a unique story,” explains Bill Warner, Amelia Island Concours chairman. “The artists do an excellent job of portraying the details in a creative way while maintaining the integrity of the automobile and still leaving room for spectators to use their imagination. With the perfect blend of ingenuity and precision, the Automotive Fine Arts Society enhances the overall experience of the concours for our attendees, and we're glad to have them back for another year.”

AFAS artists will honor the concours marques by exhibiting pieces featuring the 50th anniversary of the Ford GT40, Porsche 911 and cars of Harry Miller, as well as other influential automobiles. AFAS artists attending this year include Ken Eberts, William Motta, Jay Koka, Tony Sicorski, Richard Pietruska, Bruce Wheeler, Jack Juratovic, Charles Maher and guest artist David Snyder.

About the Automotive Fine Arts Society

AFAS was established in 1983 by a group of artists who are acknowledged by critics to be among the best in their field. Members work in many diverse mediums including oil, watercolors, acrylics, wood, gouache, pen & ink, clay and metal. AFAS participates in select shows across the country including the Pebble Beach Concours d´Elegance and the Amelia Island Concours d´Elegance. More information is available at www.autoartgallery.com or by calling Austin Knott at 214.520.3430 ext. 306 or aknott@tprm.com. For high-res images and news releases, visit ftp.tprm-usa.com (username/password: afas).