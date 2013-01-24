Sarah Cannon Research Institute to Present at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) physicians authored eight abstracts accepted for presentation at the ASCO 2012 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which runs from Jan. 24-26 in San Francisco, CA.

“The incorporation of targeted therapies in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers continues to improve clinical outcomes for patients,” said Howard A. Burris III, M.D., SCRI's chief medical officer. “We are honored to share results of this important research with leading cancer researchers.”

Johanna Bendell, M.D., SCRI's director of gastrointestinal (GI) research and associate director of drug development, Jeffrey Infante, M.D., SCRI's director of drug development, and Andrew Kennedy, M.D., SCRI's director of radiation oncology research will present the findings of the following studies for oral or poster presentations:

Presentation Title: Presentation Details: Overview of Targeted Therapies for Esophageal and Gastric Cancers 1/24/13 10:30 am – 12:00 pm;

General Session II: Level 2, Ballroom

Speaker: Johanna Bendell, M.D. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of trametinib, a MEK inhibitor, in combination with gemcitabine for patients with untreated metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas. 1/25/13 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm;

General Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small

Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Trac, Level 1, West Hall (C39)

Lead author: Jeffrey Infante, M.D. Phase 3 metastatic pancreatic cancer: Randomized phase 3 study of weekly nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine versus gemcitabine alone in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (MPACT) 1/25/13 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

General Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small

Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract, Level 1, West Hall (A8); 1/25/13 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Oral Abstract Session: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel,

and Hepatobiliary Tract (eQ&A), Level 2, Ballroom

Co-author: Jeffrey Infante, M.D. Phase I/II study of E7050 (golvatinib) in combination with sorafenib in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: phase I results 1/25/13 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

General Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small

Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Trac, Level 1, West Hall (C42)

Co-author: Johanna Bendell, M.D. Safety and efficacy of resin 90Y-microspheres in 548 patients with colorectal liver metastases progressing on systemic chemotherapy. 1/25/13 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

General Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small

Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Trac, Level 1, West Hall (C12)

Lead author: Andrew Kennedy, M.D. Hepatic imaging response to 90Y-microsphere therapy administered for tumor progression during systemic chemotherapy in patients with colorectal liver metastases. 1/25/13 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

General Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small

Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Trac, Level 1, West Hall (C18)

Lead author: Andrew Kennedy, M.D. Phase I study of the HSP90 inhibitor AUY922 in combination with capecitabine as treatment for patients with advanced solid tumors. 1/26/13 7:00 am – 7:55 am

General Poster Session C: Cancers of Colon and Rectum,

Level 1, West Hall (C31)

Lead author: Johanna Bendell, M.D. Effectiveness of Bevacizumab Beyond Disease Progression in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: Analyses by Sex in the ARIES Observational Cohort Study 1/26/13 7:00 am – 7:55 am and 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

General Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon and Rectum,

Level 1, West Hall (D14)

Co-author: Johanna Bendell, M.D.

In addition, Dr. Bendell will be the discussant of a session titled “Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach” on January 24 from 2:00-3:30 pm on Level 2, in the Ballroom.

About the 2013 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year, the annual Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium is a three-day multidisciplinary meeting that offers the newest strategies in prevention, screening and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers. This multidisciplinary symposium offers educational sessions and abstract presentations focused on each type of GI cancer including cancers of the esophagus, stomach, hepatobiliary tract, pancreas, small bowel, colon and rectum. Co-sponsors of the Symposium include the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society for Radiation Oncology and the Society of Surgical Oncology.

About SCRI

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is a global strategic research organization focusing on advancing therapies for patients. It is one of the largest clinical research programs, conducting community-based clinical trials in oncology and cardiology through affiliations with a network of more than 700 physicians in the United States and United Kingdom. Additionally, SCRI offers management, regulatory and other research support services to drug development sponsors and strategic investigator sites. For more information, please visit www.sarahcannonresearch.com.