Caldera Investment Group is Proud and Excited to Announce the Launch of Their New Venture Capital Unit, Caldera Venture Partners, LLC.

Caldera Investment Group, a Chicago-based boutique investment firm, has added venture capital to their existing service offerings which already include advisory services for middle-market companies, mergers and acquisitions, and direct investment activities. The group has grown by expanding its range of strategic advisory services and investment activities, as well as coverage of new industry sectors and regions. The launch of Caldera Venture Partners is being led by Managing Partner Christopher Ziobehr, who is a specialist in technology and business development for startup companies. Ziobehr started at Caldera Investment Group to aid in venture capital as a specialist, and will oversee new venture capital seeding as well as consulting. Ziobehr helps to drive new ventures with capital and full comprehensive support ranging from the basics of getting started, to finding industry specialists who can help focus on core tasks for startups. Caldera Investment Group's Chief Investment Officer, Neal Goyal will also serve as Managing Partner of Caldera Venture Partners. Goyal will implement his expertise in evaluation of investment opportunities, utilizing his diverse background in asset management and angel investing.

Caldera Investment Group believes that seed stage investing is an underserved market, and seeks to be a part of that crucial first step in new concept developments. The ecosystem needs intelligent investors to help support innovative ideas. Seed stage funding allows venture capital firms like Caldera to serve as replacements for banks or larger venture firm conglomerates, and can provide higher quality advisory services for groundbreaking ideas at very early stages.

Christopher Ziobher's recent activity in the startup community includes attending venture capital events, such as Technori events. Technori is Chicago's leader in bringing together startups, allowing them to present their ideas in front of venture capitalists, community leaders, and potential users. By attending Technori pitches, Ziobher has built relationships with startups, as well as the founders and operators of well recognized venture capital communities, such as Technori. Chicago has a burgeoning venture capital community, and Caldera Investment Group looks forward to becoming an active participant.

