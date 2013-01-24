ñol

Research and Markets: The Ultimate Connected Car Guide EU (Q4 Update): By 2015 Over 30 Million New Cars Will Be Fitted With Some Type of Connectivity Box

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 12:45 PM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7s24kk/the_ultimate) has announced the addition of the "The Ultimate Connected Car Guide EU (Q4 Update)" report to their offering.

SBD has released a new edition of its Ultimate Connected Car Guide. Use our guide to easily navigate through each vehicle manufacturer in China, Europe and the USA with existing or planned connected car services. See how each OEM has built its connectivity platforms, both inside of the car and outside the car.

This guide caters to every type of user; from engineers looking for advanced technical information, to product planners aiming to benchmark pricing models, and to managers trying to understand the high-level trends. Additionally, a comprehensive explanation of all the different technologies and services is included to support users who are not yet Connected Car experts.

Today over 30 vehicle manufacturers have launched telematics services in China, Europe and the USA - a 50% growth since 2010. Additionally, 9 more vehicle manufacturers are planning to launch new services over the coming year. This growing availability of connected car services will gradually lead to a surge in fitment rates for in-car connectivity.

But whilst there is a common industrywide push towards enabling in-car connectivity, there has yet to be any major convergence in terms of technologies, business models or value chains. Although the opportunities to benefit from connectivity are rising, so are the risks associated with implementing the wrong strategy or falling behind competitors.

One way to minimize this risk is to ensure that you always have the latest, most comprehensive and most accurate information at hand. This is why SBD has released a new edition of its interactive Connected Car Guide, which includes over 600 slides of insight.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7s24kk/the_ultimate

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics

