Research and Markets: 3Q12 Middle East Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016: Analysis Covering 46 Mobile Operators in 15 Countries

Middle East Mobile Operator Forecast is the most comprehensive forecast of its kind in the world. This report provides operational and financial metrics for wireless markets across the region and is one of the best forecasts in the industry. We provide five-year forecasts at the operator level going out to 2016. We also provide quarterly historical and forecast data starting in 2Q2003 and ending in 3Q2014. Our forecast contains separate data for each country and their mobile operators. Our Mobile Operator Forecasts are updated quarterly and are available for one-time delivery or through regular updates.
By purchasing this report, you will receive an Excel file with 48 datasheets of operational and financial metrics such as post-paid subscribers, prepaid subscribers, subscriber growth, net subscriber adds, monthly churn, monthly ARPU, ARPU growth, data ARPU, MOU per subscriber, service revenue, EBITDA and CAPEX.
In this regional report, each datasheet covers 46 mobile operators in 15 countries. It is the most extensive company-specific and country-specific forecast of its kind.
Countries Covered in this Global Mobile Operator Forecast
- Bahrain
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Syria
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
Companies Covered in each of the Regional Mobile Operator Forecasts
Bahrain
- Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco)
- Viva Bahrain (Saudi Telecom Company)
- Zain Bahrain (Zain Group)
Iran
- MTCE (Mobile Telecommunications Company of Esfahan)
- MTN Irancell (MTN Group)
- Taliya (Rafsanjan Industrial Complex Islamic Cooperative Company)
- TCI (Telecommunication Company of Iran)
Iraq
- Asiacell Telecommunication LLC
- Korek Telecom Ltd.
- Orascom Iraq (Iraqna) - acquired by Zain in 2007
- Sanatel Telecommunication Ltd.
- Zain Iraq (Zain Group)
Israel
- Cellcom Israel Ltd.
- Mirs Communications Ltd.
- Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Orange)
- Pelephone
Jordan
- Orange Jordan (France Télécom S.A.)
- Umniah (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- XPress (New Generation Telecommunication Company Ltd.)
- Zain Jordan (Zain Group)
Kuwait
- Kuwait Telecom Company (Viva Kuwait)
- Wataniya Telecom
- Zain Kuwait (Zain Group)
Lebanon
- Alfa Telecom (Orascom Telecom Holding S.A.E.)
- MTC Touch (Zain Group)
Oman
- Nawras (Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOC)
- Omantel (Oman Telecommunications Company)
Palestine
- Palestinian Cellular Communications Company (Al-Jawwal)
- Wataniya Palestine Mobile Telecommunications Company
Qatar
- Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C.
- Vodafone Qatar (Vodafone Group)
Saudi Arabia
- Mobily (Etihad Etisalat Company)
- PTC (Public Telecommunications Company Ltd.) (Bravo)
- Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
- Zain Saudi Arabia (SMTC)
Syria
- MTN Syria (MTN Group)
- Syriatel Mobile Telecom S.A.
Turkey
- Avea (Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. (Turk Telekom))
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell)
- Vodafone Turkey
United Arab Emirates
- Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC)
- Etisalat UAE (Emirates Telecommunications Corporation)
Yemen
- MTN Group (Spacetel)
- Sabafon (Yemen Mobile Phone Company)
- TeleYemen (Yemen International Telecommunications Co.)
- Unitel Yemen Telecom Company
Annual Results & Forecasts for each of the above operators is covered in this report for: CY 2003-CY 2016. Quarterly Results & Forecasts are covered for: June 2003 - September 2014
