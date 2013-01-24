Research and Markets: 3Q12 Middle East Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016: Analysis Covering 46 Mobile Operators in 15 Countries

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zr8ln5/3q12_middle_east) has announced the addition of IE Market Research Corp's new report "3Q12 Middle East Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016" to their offering.

Middle East Mobile Operator Forecast is the most comprehensive forecast of its kind in the world. This report provides operational and financial metrics for wireless markets across the region and is one of the best forecasts in the industry. We provide five-year forecasts at the operator level going out to 2016. We also provide quarterly historical and forecast data starting in 2Q2003 and ending in 3Q2014. Our forecast contains separate data for each country and their mobile operators. Our Mobile Operator Forecasts are updated quarterly and are available for one-time delivery or through regular updates.

By purchasing this report, you will receive an Excel file with 48 datasheets of operational and financial metrics such as post-paid subscribers, prepaid subscribers, subscriber growth, net subscriber adds, monthly churn, monthly ARPU, ARPU growth, data ARPU, MOU per subscriber, service revenue, EBITDA and CAPEX.

In this regional report, each datasheet covers 46 mobile operators in 15 countries. It is the most extensive company-specific and country-specific forecast of its kind.

Countries Covered in this Global Mobile Operator Forecast

Bahrain

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Key Topics Covered:

Companies Mentioned

Companies Covered in each of the Regional Mobile Operator Forecasts

Bahrain

Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco)

Viva Bahrain (Saudi Telecom Company)

Zain Bahrain (Zain Group)

Iran

MTCE (Mobile Telecommunications Company of Esfahan)

MTN Irancell (MTN Group)

Taliya (Rafsanjan Industrial Complex Islamic Cooperative Company)

TCI (Telecommunication Company of Iran)

Iraq

Asiacell Telecommunication LLC

Korek Telecom Ltd.

Orascom Iraq (Iraqna) - acquired by Zain in 2007

Sanatel Telecommunication Ltd.

Zain Iraq (Zain Group)

Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Mirs Communications Ltd.

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Orange)

Pelephone

Jordan

Orange Jordan (France Télécom S.A.)

Umniah (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

XPress (New Generation Telecommunication Company Ltd.)

Zain Jordan (Zain Group)

Kuwait

Kuwait Telecom Company (Viva Kuwait)

Wataniya Telecom

Zain Kuwait (Zain Group)

Lebanon

Alfa Telecom (Orascom Telecom Holding S.A.E.)

MTC Touch (Zain Group)

Oman

Nawras (Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOC)

Omantel (Oman Telecommunications Company)

Palestine

Palestinian Cellular Communications Company (Al-Jawwal)

Wataniya Palestine Mobile Telecommunications Company

Qatar

Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C.

Vodafone Qatar (Vodafone Group)

Saudi Arabia

Mobily (Etihad Etisalat Company)

PTC (Public Telecommunications Company Ltd.) (Bravo)

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Zain Saudi Arabia (SMTC)

Syria

MTN Syria (MTN Group)

Syriatel Mobile Telecom S.A.

Turkey

Avea (Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. (Turk Telekom))

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell)

Vodafone Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC)

Etisalat UAE (Emirates Telecommunications Corporation)

Yemen

MTN Group (Spacetel)

Sabafon (Yemen Mobile Phone Company)

TeleYemen (Yemen International Telecommunications Co.)

Unitel Yemen Telecom Company

Annual Results & Forecasts for each of the above operators is covered in this report for: CY 2003-CY 2016. Quarterly Results & Forecasts are covered for: June 2003 - September 2014

