Food&HotelAsia: Asia gets a Strong Dose of Coffee and Tea

SpecialityCoffee&Tea2014 to be held with Food&HotelAsia2014Singapore, Jan 29, 2013 - (ACN Newswire) - According to statistics by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), world coffee exports amounted to 9.21 million bags in November 2012, compared with 7.88 million in the same period in 2011. Exports in the first two months of coffee year 2012 - 2013 (October, November 2012) have increased by 21.2 per cent to 18.73 million bags, compared to 15.45 million bags in the same period in the last coffee year.Global consumption almost doubled in the last 40 years from 4.2 million tonnes in 1970 to 8.1 million tonnes in 2010, an increase of 91 per cent, and is forecast to hit over 9 million tonnes by 2019. Consumption growth is slated to rise in leaps and bounds, led by producing countries and emerging markets of Eastern Europe and Asia especially in the last decade.Tea, similar to coffee, is also rising in popularity as a beverage of choice around the globe. Before, tea was commonly interpreted by its origins and varieties, and typically consumed as an aromatic beverage at social events and cultural tea ceremonies. Although the first recorded drinking of tea is in China , tea drinking has since travelled across the globe and today, it is prevalent in many cultures, from Korea, Japan, India, Tibet, Vietnam, to France, Great Britain, and Turkey.Today, tea is defined in more intricate ways, such as tea production, the art of tea brewing and drinking, its role in culture and society, and a variety of health benefits.Globalisation, rising consumer affluence and sophistication, and the boom in cafe culture amongst other factors have all played a part to sustain a hearty appetite for gourmet-quality coffees and teas, and led to a widespread of branded chains and independent proprietors across the globe.Cafe retailers and food & hospitality establishments are working non-stop to provide gourmet quality drinks available in a variety of unique flavours. Efficient service is also vital, in order to meet rush hour orders. Keeping up with these complex needs has led to an imperative demand for not just top quality coffee beans and tea leaves produced by major plantations worldwide, but also for more innovative, top-of-the-line products, equipment and services designed and made by equipment manufacturers and suppliers of this industry.SpecialityCoffee&Tea answers Asia's call for brewing breakthroughsIn tandem with industry's outlook, event organiser Singapore Exhibition Services (SES) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural SpecialityCoffee&Tea - a biennial International Event for Speciality Coffee and Tea, one of the six specialised events of FHA (Food&HotelAsia). To be held at the Singapore Expo from 8 - 11 April 2014, SpecialityCoffee&Tea2014 will integrate all aspects of coffee and tea in a single platform to feature a comprehensive range of products, equipment and services from producers and suppliers across the globe.Trade buyers, from all walks of Asia's coffee and tea community and food and hospitality sectors, will look forward to be immersed into the buzz created by on-going sourcing activities on the exhibition show floor, meet and network with potential customers and partners, gain latest industry know-how and share trade knowledge with experts and peers.2012's edition saw tens of thousands of trade buyers who came from not just coffee and tea retailers, but also food and hospitality establishments such as airline caterers, hotel and restaurant chain operators. Buyers from Capella Singapore, Cedele, The Coffee Club, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Costa Coffee, Da Paolo Group, Gloria Jeans's Coffees, Dean & DeLuca, Genting Malaysia, Hilton Worldwide, Hong Kong Disneyland, Marco Polo Hotels, Myanmar Airways International, Philippine Airlines, Qantas Catering Melbourne, Royal Caribbean International, Royal Brunei Catering, SATS Catering, San Francisco Coffee, Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific, Shangri-la International Hotel Management and Wynn Macau came to the event, amongst many others.The event has gathered a very positive response from the industry in advance of its next edition in 2014. This signifies its strong relevance to not just the coffee and tea sectors, but also the food and hospitality industry at large. To date, more than 40 international top coffee and tea companies from China, France, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and USA will be exhibiting. They include Boncafe, Dilmah Fine Tea's & Herbs, Ebenezer, Empire Tea, Expolanka Teas, Franke Kaffeemaschinen, La Marzocco, Nestle, Santino Coffee Specialists and SANTOS SAS.Roshan Tisswaratchy, Director Sales, MJF Group, Dilmah, Sri Lanka, remarks: "This (2012) is our fourth time exhibiting. We are always happy with FHA, which is the reason why we are here. FHA helps us to meet our importers, distributors, and our customers, and the event is an effective platform to meet everybody in one place. FHA is getting bigger, we will certainly return to the show in 2014, and will continue to leverage on further editions of FHA to reach out to many more markets, such as Japan."Returning exhibitors BFC srl, Caffe Carraro SpA, Cunill, Gruppo Cimbali, LA SPAZIALE, RICMAS International, SANTOS SAS, amongst others, will be taking up more exhibition space compared to their previous participation."RICMAS has been a part of the event for many years, including the last edition held in 2012. We are very excited about the upcoming edition of SpecialityCoffee&Tea in 2014 as we will join forces with our principals WMF Coffee Machines and JURA of SWITZERLAND to unveil our largest ever booth at the event. This means we will be able to showcase a wider selection of new and innovative coffee machines brought by the world's top coffee machine makers. We will show JURA Switzerland's PROFESSIONAL Line, and the new generation Espresso Machines from WMF Germany," Albert Birbaumer, President at Ricmas International, Singapore, enthuses.Capture Asia's best finesse and flair in coffee brewingHeld alongside SpecialityCoffee&Tea2014, FHA Barista Challenge 2014 will be hosted by the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe (SCAE) - Singapore Chapter and supported by the regional industry associations.The competition aims to advance the barista profession, and promote speciality coffee and coffee excellence in the region and beyond. Recognised as an arena of the highest standards, Asia's top baristas will congregate to pit their skills against one another for the honour of being the champion of champions. Awards will also be given to baristas crafting the "Best Latte Art", and "Best Blended Signature Beverage".Be immersed in artistic expression through coffeeA brand new competition to be held alongside SpecialityCoffee&Tea2014, the FHA Latte Art Challenge 2014 challenges the artistic expressions of baristas through two rounds of intense competition. 