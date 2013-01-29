ñol

HuMANDATA Launches Xilinx Spartan-6 LX TQG144 FPGA Board

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 2:33 AM | 1 min read
Osaka, Jan 29, 2013 - (ACN Newswire) - HuMANDATA LTD., the manufacturer of various FPGA boards in Japan, today launched XCM-306 series equipped with Xilinx Spartan-6 LX FPGA.

XCM-306 series is an evaluation board equipped with a XILINX's high performance FPGA, Spartan-6 LX series (TQG144 package). XCM-306 series have voltage regulator, oscillator, user LED, user switch, and a configuration device on its compact size board.

Only one 3.3 V single power supply is needed. There are 56 user I/Os devices into two Vcco groups.

For the high resolution image, please click here: http://www.hdl.co.jp/press/2013/13A0083.jpg
For the full press release, please visit: http://www.hdl.co.jp/en/index.php?id=276
For more information, please visit: http://www.hdl.co.jp/en/index.php?id=273

Specifications:

- 3.3 V single power supply operation with on-board 1.2 V regulator
- Configuration Device (Micron, M25P16)
- 50 MHz Oscillator (50 ppm) and External inputs
- User Switch (DIP x1 bit)
- User LED (x1)
- Status LED (Power, Done)
- 56 I/O PAD 100 mil (2.54 mm) grid
- Power-on Reset IC
- JTAG connector (7 pin socket)
- JTAG buffer for stable download and debug
- High quality six layers PCB.(Immersion gold)
- Compact size 2.087" x 2.126" (53 x 54 mm)
- Tested all I/O
- RoHS compliance
- MADE IN JAPAN

About HuMANDATA LTD.

HuMANDATA LTD. is a manufacturer of various FPGA/CPLD boards as well as electrical equipment in Japan. Established in July 1990, the company can supply superior products with short lead-time, and can produce various kinds of products in small lots. For more information, please visit http://www.hdl.co.jp/en .

Source: HuMANDATA LTD.

Contact: 
HuMANDATA LTD.
Tel: +81-72-620-2002 (Japanese) 
Fax: +81-72-620-2003 (Japanese/English)
URL: www.hdl.co.jp/en/




