Honda Sets All-Time Calendar Year Production Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, and in North America

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the calendar year 2012 as well as for the month of December 2012.
Tokyo, Jan 28, 2013 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the calendar year 2012 as well as for the month of December 2012.
Calendar Year of 2012
Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.
Honda sets all-time records for calendar year production in both North America and the United States.
December 2012
Production in Japan for the month of December 2012 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since October 2012).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the 11th consecutive month (since February 2012), setting record high production for the month of December. This includes record high production in both North America and the United States.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the 12th consecutive month (since January 2012).
Calendar Year of 2012
Total domestic automobile sales and new vehicle registrations in the calendar year 2012 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six years (since 2006).
<Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles>
Fit was the industry's third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2012, with sales of 209,281 units. Freed was the industry's fourth best-selling car with sales of 106,316 units. Step WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 63,707 units.
<Mini-vehicles - under 660cc>
N BOX was the industry's second best-selling car among mini-vehicles for the calendar year 2012, with sales of 211,162 units. Life was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 43,934 units.
December 2012
Total Japan domestic market automobile sales for the month of December 2012 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since November 2012).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month (since August 2012).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the 12th consecutive month (since January 2012).
- Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles -
Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2012 with sales of 8,380 units. Freed was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 4,910 units. Step WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,463 units.
- Mini-vehicles - under 660cc -
N BOX was the industry's top selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2012 with sales of 13,647 units. N-ONE was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 8,314 units.
Calendar Year of 2012
Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since 2011).
December 2012
Total exports from Japan in December 2012 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month (since July 2012).
About Honda
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC/LSE is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.
Source: Honda
Contact:
Copyright 2013 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.japancorp.net
Tokyo, Jan 28, 2013 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the calendar year 2012 as well as for the month of December 2012.
<BR />Worldwide Production<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /> Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Japan 1,029,313 +44.8% 59,994 -35.3% <BR />Outside Japan 3,081,544* +40.2% 225,939** +19.8%<BR />Worldwide Total 4,110,857* +41.3% 285,933 +1.7% <BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /><BR />Production Outside of Japan<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />North America 1,691,088* +53.3% 113,000** +8.5%<BR /> (USA) 1,219,326* +48.0% 83,508** +10.6%<BR />Europe 165,606 +69.9% 13,051 +195.1%<BR />Asia 1,058,614 +17.3% 88,740 +17.4%<BR /> (China) 617,399 -4.5% 44,073 -38.5%<BR />Others 166,236 +73.7% 11,148 +155.6%<BR />Overseas Total 3,081,544* +40.2% 225,939** +19.8%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />* Record high for calendar year<BR />** Record high for month of December<BR />
Calendar Year of 2012
Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010), setting an all-time record for calendar year production.
Honda sets all-time records for calendar year production in both North America and the United States.
December 2012
Production in Japan for the month of December 2012 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since October 2012).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the 11th consecutive month (since February 2012), setting record high production for the month of December. This includes record high production in both North America and the United States.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the 12th consecutive month (since January 2012).
<BR />Sales in the Japanese Market<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Vehicle Type Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Registrations 423,851 +12.0% 18,882 -39.0%<BR />Mini-Vehicles 321,314 +157.0% 25,915 +146.4%<BR />Honda Brand Total 745,165 +48.0% 44,797 +8.1%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />
Calendar Year of 2012
Total domestic automobile sales and new vehicle registrations in the calendar year 2012 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since 2010).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in six years (since 2006).
<Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles>
Fit was the industry's third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2012, with sales of 209,281 units. Freed was the industry's fourth best-selling car with sales of 106,316 units. Step WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 63,707 units.
<Mini-vehicles - under 660cc>
N BOX was the industry's second best-selling car among mini-vehicles for the calendar year 2012, with sales of 211,162 units. Life was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 43,934 units.
December 2012
Total Japan domestic market automobile sales for the month of December 2012 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since November 2012).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month (since August 2012).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the 12th consecutive month (since January 2012).
- Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles -
Fit was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2012 with sales of 8,380 units. Freed was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 4,910 units. Step WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,463 units.
- Mini-vehicles - under 660cc -
N BOX was the industry's top selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2012 with sales of 13,647 units. N-ONE was the industry's sixth best-selling car with sales of 8,314 units.
<BR />Exports from Japan<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /> Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />North America 132,225 -18.2% 8,046 -53.3%<BR /> (USA) 129,430 -17.4% 7,864 -54.1%<BR />Europe 18,415 -45.8% 458 -86.6%<BR />Asia 31,082 +140.4% 728 +4.7%<BR />Others 32,840 +23.4% 1,313 -60.8%<BR />Total 214,562 -8.7% 10,545 -57.3%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />
Calendar Year of 2012
Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since 2011).
December 2012
Total exports from Japan in December 2012 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month (since July 2012).
About Honda
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC/LSE is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.
Source: Honda
Contact:
Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512
Copyright 2013 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.japancorp.net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases