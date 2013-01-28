Honda Sets All-Time Calendar Year Production Records for Automobile Production Worldwide, Overseas, and in North America

<BR />Worldwide Production<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /> Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Japan 1,029,313 +44.8% 59,994 -35.3% <BR />Outside Japan 3,081,544* +40.2% 225,939** +19.8%<BR />Worldwide Total 4,110,857* +41.3% 285,933 +1.7% <BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /><BR />Production Outside of Japan<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />North America 1,691,088* +53.3% 113,000** +8.5%<BR /> (USA) 1,219,326* +48.0% 83,508** +10.6%<BR />Europe 165,606 +69.9% 13,051 +195.1%<BR />Asia 1,058,614 +17.3% 88,740 +17.4%<BR /> (China) 617,399 -4.5% 44,073 -38.5%<BR />Others 166,236 +73.7% 11,148 +155.6%<BR />Overseas Total 3,081,544* +40.2% 225,939** +19.8%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />* Record high for calendar year<BR />** Record high for month of December<BR />

<BR />Sales in the Japanese Market<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Vehicle Type Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />Registrations 423,851 +12.0% 18,882 -39.0%<BR />Mini-Vehicles 321,314 +157.0% 25,915 +146.4%<BR />Honda Brand Total 745,165 +48.0% 44,797 +8.1%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />

<BR />Exports from Japan<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR /> Calendar Year 2012 December 2012<BR /> Units vs.'11 Units vs.'11<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />North America 132,225 -18.2% 8,046 -53.3%<BR /> (USA) 129,430 -17.4% 7,864 -54.1%<BR />Europe 18,415 -45.8% 458 -86.6%<BR />Asia 31,082 +140.4% 728 +4.7%<BR />Others 32,840 +23.4% 1,313 -60.8%<BR />Total 214,562 -8.7% 10,545 -57.3%<BR />------------------------------------------------------------<BR />

HMC/LSE

Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512