NEC wins contract for Taiwan Penghu Kinmen Matsu No.3 (TPKM3) Submarine Cable System

Tokyo, Jan 28, 2013 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) announced today the signing of a multi-million dollar supply contract, through its Taiwan subsidiary NEC (Taiwan) Co., Ltd, with Chunghwa Telecom to construct the Taiwan Penghu Kinmen Matsu No.3 (TPKM3) Submarine Cable system, a high-bandwidth non-repeater optical submarine cable that will link Taoyan (North Taiwan) with Matsu and Tainan (South Taiwan) with Kinmen through Penghu. The signing took place at Taipei today.Under the TPKM3 Supply Contract, NEC (Taiwan) will supply state-of-the-art Optical Submarine Cables for non-repeater systems, and will conduct the ocean-lay work. Total length is expected to be 510km, and will help meet the domestic demand for voice and internet connectivity."We are honored to have been selected as the supplier of the TPKM3 Submarine Cable System and firmly believe that once completed, TPKM3 will contribute to the economies of Taiwan." said Mr. Masayuki Yamato, President of NEC (Taiwan). "We thank Chunghwa Telecom for their trust and support and look forward to completing this landmark project.""Following the success on TPKM2 in September 2000, NEC is pleased to yet again take part in this prestigious project." said Dr. Yasuhiro Aoki, General Manager, Submarine Network Division, NEC.