Dot Commodity and its Subsidiary Open Gateway at Hong Kong Data Center as a Strategic Base and Offshore Backup Center

Tokyo, Jan 28, 2013 - (ACN Newswire) - Dot Commodity, Inc. (Dot), Japan's largest online commodity futures broker, is pleased to announce that Dot and its wholly owned subsidiary, Market Brokerage & Futures Systems, Inc. (Market Systems) have established their first overseas data center in Hong Kong. Overall, the launch of operations at the Hong Kong data center marks the third data center where Dot and Market Systems provide gateways to global markets with the other two based in Tokyo. Operations at the Hong Kong data center will commence on February 4th, 2013. Clients such as Futures Commission Merchants (FCM) and financial institutions based in Asia who are expanding their business globally will be able to leverage the new data center to provide their own clients with 24 hour high-speed access to global markets such as CME Group, ICE Europe, ICE U.S., SGX as well as TOCOM through the new gateway in Hong Kong.Dot began expanding into overseas markets in 2010 with the release of its in-house developed multi-lingual front-end trading system and then in 2012 Dot launched front-end trading and market connectivity solutions as well as brokerage and clearing services to institutional clients based in Hong Kong and greater Asia. Dot has deployed its new strategic gateway in Hong Kong due to its strategically important location as one of the world's leading financial centers. By establishing operations in a state of the art data center outside of Japan, Dot will also strengthen its disaster recovery capabilities and have a business continuity plan in the event of an unexpected disaster or service outage in Japan.Jin Funada, President of Dot Commodity, said "One of our strengths is that we can offer FCM and financial institutions with not only brokerage and clearing services but also market connectivity and system solutions at a competitive price along with low latency and high reliability. In 2013, Dot will intensify its marketing efforts to offer our full range of brokerage and system solutions to Asian based clients and accelerate our global business development plan."About Dot CommodityDot Commodity is Japan's largest and fastest growing commodity futures broker with headquarters in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Dot offers a global reach with almost 24 hour electronic trading availability as a Clearing Member of the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM), the Tokyo Grain Exchange (TGE) and a Trading Member of Singapore Exchange (SGX) Derivative Markets. Dot also offers commodity futures products from CME Group, ICE Europe and ICE U.S. along with OTC brokerage services and CFD (Contract for Difference) products. Dot caters to both individual and corporate clientele which currently includes proprietary trading firms, commercial oil companies, global trading houses and financial asset managers. For further information, please visit our website at: www.commodity.co.jp/english.Source: Dot CommodityContact:Copyright 2013 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.