The Festival of Asian Marketing Effectiveness Confirms Ajay Kaul as Jury President

Shanghai, Jan 25, 2013 - (ACN Newswire) - The Festival of Asian Marketing Effectiveness, Asia Pacific's principal gathering of marketing, advertising, media and brand experts, has announced that Ajay Kaul, Executive Director, Global Brand Communications - Worldwide Marketing of Lenovo, will preside over the 2013 jury.Joining Lenovo in 2006, Ajay manages the Global Brand Communications and analytics hub of over 150 advertising and marketing communications professionals for over 50 countries. He also oversees the Lenovo global marcom strategic marketing services and analytics teams and is responsible for managing the Ogilvy advertising unit, which serves Lenovo's global brand communications and advertising needs. Prior to relocating to Bangalore, Ajay was based out of Lenovo's global headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina USA, where he managed Lenovo's Global Direct Marketing and Business Intelligence Functions.Ajay has over 19 years of global marketing and executive management experience having previously worked at Dell where he was based out of the company's global headquarters in Round Rock Texas. He served there for eight years holding various roles including brand management, marketing ops and pricing functions. He played a key role in establishing Dell as a #1 SMB brand in the PC category in North America. Ajay is a frequent speaker at marketing and thought leadership events.Commenting on his appointment as jury president, Ajay Kaul says, "It is an honour to serve as the jury chair for the 2013 Festival of Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards. The FAME awards have become the most coveted marketing event in Asia Pacific that celebrates the achievements of the very best. I look forward to meeting some of the brightest marketing minds that have enabled world class campaigns.""We're delighted that Ajay has accepted the position of jury president in such an exciting year. 2013 sees newly added accolades and categories and we are certain to see some inspiring and interesting work from across the Asia Pacific region. Ajay has a wealth of experience and skills which will stand him good stead to lead the jury and decide on the region's best marketing effectiveness work," says Terry Savage, Chairman of Lions Festivals.Anybody wishing to enter the awards or requiring further information should visit www.ame.asia. The deadline for submitting entries is 18 February 2013. The Festival takes place across 8&9 May, with the winners being announced at the Awards Ceremony on 9 May at the Pudong Shangri-La in Shanghai.About The Festival of Media Asia 2013The Festival of Media Asia 2013 is the only event dedicated to media in Asia. 2011 was a successful launch, bringing together 600 attendees from 23 different countries across Asia and the globe. The event will bring together a host of new features for attendees to enjoy including a stronger awards programme, the launch of the global Media Accelerator Programme (M.A.P.) alongside an outstanding line-up of speakers from local markets within Asia, all in a spectacular and unique venue.Join us at The Festival, 3-5 March 2013 at the W Hotel Singapore, for three days of networking, invigorating debates and an Awards celebration and be inspired by local thought-leaders. For more information about The Festival of Media Asia 2013 and how to register to attend the event visit our website: http://www.festivalofmedia.com/asia.Follow the conversation as it unfolds live on Twitter @FestivalofMedia and don't forget to use the hashtag #FOMA13.Source: The Festival of Media Asia 2013Contact:Copyright 2013 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.