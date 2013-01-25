The Philippine Investment Summit 2013 Aims to Bolster the Philippines' Standing in the Global Markets

Anna Marie S. Tuprio Corporate Planning & Affairs Department First Metro Investment Corporation E-mail: marie.tuprio@firstmetro.com.ph Tel: +63.2.8587951

Manila, Jan 25, 2013 - (ACN Newswire) - The Philippine Investment Summit 2013, taking place on the 30th of January 2013 at the Makati Shangri-La in Manila, will be a landmark event for every serious investor and capital market participants looking into expanding their investment portfolios in the Philippines.Setting the Philippine Investment Summit apart are the keynote speech of global economic strategic thinker Dr. Nouriel Roubini, and an experts' roundtable forum highlighting an outstanding panel of invited domestic business leaders and economists including:- Mr. Francisco C. Sebastian, Chairman, First Metro Investment Corporation- Mr. Roberto Juanchito T. Dispo, President, First Metro Investment Corporation- Mr. Manuel V. Pangilinan, Managing Director & CEO, First Pacific Company Limited- Ms. Teresita Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson, SM Investments Corporation- Mr. Hans B. Sicat, President, The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.- Mr. Alberto S. Villarosa, President, Bankers Association of the Philippines- Mr. Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr., Chairman, Makati Business Club- Mr. Tan Ching, President, FFCCCI- Dr. Bernardo M. Villegas, Renowned Economist- Dr. Cielito F. Habito, Renowned EconomistThe Philippine Investment Summit aims to bolster the Philippines' standing in the global markets, seeks to raise and sustain investors' interest and promote the country's prospects for a ratings upgrade to Investment Grade, while featuring Dr. Nouriel Roubini, a world renowned economist, as its keynote speaker. Dr. Roubini promoted Indonesia's standing in an investors' summit in late 2011. His pronouncement ultimately led to Indonesia's credit ratings upgrade in 2012.After an impressive H1, Roubini Global Economics - an independent, global macroeconomic strategy research firm co-founded by Dr. Roubini, is revising up their Philippine outlook as one of the brightest spots in Asia. Robust domestic demand, supported by government spending, will continue to be the main growth driver, Dr. Roubini said recently, offsetting weakness in the external sector.Riding on an upbeat Philippine economic forecast that will surely lift the Philippines closer to Investment Grade come 2013 and with its bid to attract more foreign investments to boost job creation in the country, the Philippine Investment Summit is set to gather over 1,000 opinion and market leaders to showcase the impressive and vibrant landscape of the Philippine capital market and other investment opportunities included in the pipeline of prioritized programs of the Philippine public and private sectors, ensuring that the interest of global funds in the Philippines will be sustained by creating a safe and profitable investment environment in the country.The Philippine Investment Summit is held in collaboration with the following industry partners:- Asia Pacific Real Estate Association- CFA Society Philippines- Fund Managers Association of the Philippines- Investment House Association of the Philippines- Management Association of the Philippines- Tajara Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.- The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.- Trust Officers Association of the Philippines- European Chamber of Commerce of the PhilippinesFor further information and registration details, please visit www.philsummit-roubini.tpgi.org.The Philippine Investment Summit 2013 is organized by The Pinnacle Group International with organizing sponsor First Metro Investment Corporation. Sponsors include First Pacific Company Limited, MERALCO, PLDT and Ayala Corporation.Official summit media partners are Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWorld, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Alpha Southeast Asia, Asean Biztimes and ACN Newswire.About First Metro Investment CorporationFirst Metro Investment Corporation is the leading investment bank in the Philippines, and the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, one of the largest financial conglomerates in the country. Founded in 1972, it provides investment banking services through its strategic business units - Investment Banking, Treasury and Investment Advisory. It holds an aggregate 70% market share in peso-denominated corporate and government debt transactions. With assets of P79 billion and a market capitalization of P21.9 billion as of end 2011, it is the largest investment bank in the country today. For more information on First Metro, visit www.firstmetro.com.ph.