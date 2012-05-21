Oil Refineries Schedules First Quarter 2012 Earnings Call for May 29, 2012

HAIFA, Israel, May 21, 2012 /PRNewswire/ --

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE: ORL.TA) (the "Company"), Israel's largest integrated refining and petrochemical group, announced today that it will be hosting its earnings call for the first quarter 2012 on Tuesday, May 29, 2012.

The conference call will take place at 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST, 16:00 Israel time). On the call, management will review and discuss the first quarter 2012 financial results and will be available to answer questions.

About Oil Refineries Ltd.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (ORL), located in the bay area of the city of Haifa, operates Israel's largest integrated refining and petrochemical group. It is one of the leading refineries in the Eastern Mediterranean area and integrates, on-site, petrochemical businesses. ORL runs sophisticated and state-of-the-art industrial facilities with a refining capacity of 9.8 million tons of crude oil per year and a Nelson Complexity Index of 7.4, providing a variety of quality products used in industrial operation, transportation, private consumption, agriculture and infrastructure. Besides production of fuels, the company produces in its wholly owned subsidiaries Polymers (through Carmel Olefins Ltd), Aromatics (through Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd), and Lube-Oils (through Haifa Basic Oils Ltd). The Company's shares are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ORL. For additional information please visit http://www.orl.co.il.

ORL is controlled by the Israel Corporation Ltd. and Israel Petrochemical Enterprises Ltd., both public companies whose shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.





