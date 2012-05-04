 Skip to main content

Statement From Ben Baldanza, CEO of Spirit Airlines

Benzinga Staff  
May 04, 2012 4:32pm   Comments
MIRAMAR, Fla., May 4, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "At a time of ever-rising airfares, Spirit Airlines makes commercial air travel affordable for many Americans. A very important part of keeping our airfares reasonably priced is our refund policy.

"Every day we seek to balance customer service with customers' demands for the lowest airfare possible. But sometimes we make mistakes. 

"In my statements regarding Mr. Meekins' request for a refund, I failed to explain why our policy on refunds makes Spirit Airlines the only affordable choice for so many travelers, and I did not demonstrate the respect or the compassion that I should have, given his medical condition and his service to our country.

"Therefore I have decided to personally refund Mr. Meekins' airfare, and Spirit Airlines will make a $5,000 contribution, in his name, to the charity of his choice, Wounded Warriors.

"We have worked hard to build a great company that makes air travel affordable while making our employees proud and customers satisfied. All of us at Spirit Airlines extend our prayers and best wishes to Mr. Meekins."

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Misty Pinson Director, Corporate Communications misty.pinson@spirit.com 954-628-4827/cell 954-918-9432

