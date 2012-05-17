 Skip to main content

Fitch Affirms the Sr. Notes of Higher Education Loan Auth of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1

Benzinga Staff  
May 17, 2012 3:14pm   Comments
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings affirms the senior student loan notes at 'AAAsf' issued by Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1 (the Issuer). The Rating Outlook on the senior notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative.

The rating on the senior notes is affirmed based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement consisting of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread to cover the applicable risk factor stresses.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1:

--Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);

--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 3, 2012).

Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=646569

Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria

http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=675202

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

