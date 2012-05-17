Fitch Affirms the Sr. Notes of Higher Education Loan Auth of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings affirms the senior student loan notes at 'AAAsf' issued by Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1 (the Issuer). The Rating Outlook on the senior notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative.

The rating on the senior notes is affirmed based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement consisting of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread to cover the applicable risk factor stresses.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri, Series 2011-1:

--Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);

--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 3, 2012).

