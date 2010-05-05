SpecTIR Deploys ProSpecTIR VNIR/SWIR Hyperspectral Sensor to the Gulf of Mexico to Support Oil Spill Recovery Efforts

SpecTIR is mobilizing a ProSpecTIR VNIR/SWIR hyperspectral sensor to the Gulf of Mexico to support environmental damage assessments, monitor changes to wetlands health, and to assist in the recovery efforts associated with the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Airborne hyperspectral instruments are more suitable for detecting hydrocarbons, such as oil, than traditional satellite or aerial photography.

(PRWEB) May 5, 2010 -- SpecTIR is mobilizing a ProSpecTIR VNIR/SWIR hyperspectral sensor to the Gulf of Mexico to support environmental damage assessments, monitor changes to wetlands health, and to assist in the recovery efforts associated with the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. SpecTIR is seeking to support its multiple government and commercial clients in their request for hyperspectral imagery of the coastal areas affected by the oil slick which is moving onshore into the highly sensitive wetlands of the gulf coast region. Hyperspectral imagery data can be used to assess the location of the oil on the fragile wetland vegetation. Images collected over time can be used to detect changes to the wetlands vegetation as a measure of the damage.

Airborne hyperspectral instruments are more suitable for detecting hydrocarbons, such as oil, than traditional satellite or aerial photography. Previously under a joint program with NASA, SpecTIR personnel mapped an oil leak that released 140,000 gallons of oil in the tidal wetlands of Maryland's Swanson Creek and Patuxent River in April of 2000. The information generated from the data proved useful in to guiding wetland cleanup efforts.

Mark Landers, president of SpecTIR explains "The hyperspectral sensors allow us to measure small increments of light reflected off the oil and oil covered vegetation. We use this information to map the location of the oil in the wetlands. Similarly, measuring increments of light reflected off vegetation provides and indication of changes ecosystem health over time. We hope to assist in the disaster recovery by guiding cleanup effort in the most susceptible of the wetland communities."

SpecTIR LLC is a Small Business with offices in Virginia, Maryland, California, and Nevada. SpecTIR has its foundation in the specialized design and construction of advanced hyperspectral and polarimetric imaging systems. Over the past decade, SpecTIR has focused on the collection of hyperspectral data, the generation of imagery products from multiple data sources, and industrial solutions for manufacturing processes.

SpecTIR offers a full array of remote sensing services along with expertise that ranges from system design, fabrication, calibration, as well as data collection and processing/exploitation of imagery and geodatabases.

