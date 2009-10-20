Marshall & Ilsley Corporation Announces $775 Million Common Stock Offering

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (NYSE: MI) (M&I) announced today that it has commenced a public offering of $775 million of its common stock for sale to the public. The underwriters in this offering will be granted an option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares sold. Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

M&I intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes and may contribute some portion of the net proceeds to the capital of its subsidiaries, which will use these contributions for their general corporate purposes. M&I may also use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repurchase portions of its outstanding indebtedness from time to time in the future, to the extent M&I determines that market conditions are favorable for doing so. In addition, to the extent that M&I's Board of Directors determines at a future date that it is in the best interests of M&I and its shareholders, M&I may elect to repurchase a portion of its Senior Preferred Stock, Series B, which repurchase may be funded in whole or in part by the remaining net proceeds of this offering. Any repurchase of the Senior Preferred Stock would be subject to consultation with and approval by M&I's banking regulators. To the extent M&I seeks such approval, there can be no assurance that such approval will be granted.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made pursuant to M&I's effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for more complete information about M&I and the offering. These documents can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, Toll Free (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, 4 World Financial Center, New York, NY 10080, Attention: Preliminary Prospectus Department, or email Prospectus.Requests@ml.com.

Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (NYSE: MI) is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., with $58.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1847, M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank is the largest Wisconsin-based bank, with 193 offices throughout the state. In addition, M&I has 53 locations throughout Arizona; 32 offices in Indianapolis and nearby communities; 36 offices along Florida's west coast and in central Florida; 16 offices in Kansas City and nearby communities; 26 offices in metropolitan Minneapolis/St. Paul, and one in Duluth, Minn.; and one office in Las Vegas, Nev. M&I's Southwest Bank subsidiary has 17 offices in the greater St. Louis area. M&I also provides trust and investment management, equipment leasing, mortgage banking, asset-based lending, financial planning, investments, and insurance services from offices throughout the country and on the Internet (www.mibank.com or www.micorp.com). M&I's customer-based approach, internal growth, and strategic acquisitions have made M&I a nationally recognized leader in the financial services industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding certain plans, expectations and goals that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or "believes." Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause M&I's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include (i) M&I's exposure to the deterioration in the commercial and residential real estate markets, directly or indirectly through M&I's loans to other bank holding companies, along with the deterioration in the U.S. economy as a whole, which could result in increased charge-offs and increases in M&I's allowance for loan and lease losses, (ii) various other factors, including changes in economic conditions affecting borrowers, new information regarding outstanding loans and identification of additional problem loans, which could require an increase in M&I's allowance for loan and lease losses, (iii) M&I's ability to maintain required levels of capital, (iv) the impact of recent and future legislative initiatives on the financial markets or on M&I, (v) M&I's exposure to the actions and potential failure of other financial institutions, (vi) volatility in M&I's stock price, and (vii) those factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in M&I's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2008 and as may be described from time to time in M&I's subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only M&I's belief as of the date of this press release. Except as required by federal securities law, M&I undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

SOURCE Marshall & Ilsley Corporation