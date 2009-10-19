Pampa Energia Enters Into Agreement to Sell Electricity from the Expansion Project at Central Termica Loma de la Lata

BUENOS AIRES, Oct. 19 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Pampa Energia S.A.(NYSE: PAM; BASE: PAMP) ("Pampa") announces that its subsidiary CentralTermica Loma de La Lata ("CTLLL") entered into an agreement with Cammesa(Argentina's Electricity Market Administration Company) to sell part of thenet capacity resulting from the expansion project at CTLLL and to sell thecorresponding electricity generated that is required by Cammesa (the"Agreement"). CTLLL is expanding its existing natural gas-fired plant byconverting it into a combined-cycle with a new steam turbine and generator,adding approximately 178 MW of new gross generation capacity (the "Project").

The Agreement covers a minimum of 50% of the Project's new net capacity,with the final percentage to be determined at the time the Project startscommercial operation (expected for the second half of 2010) and will depend onthe amount of credits, CTLLL's or from third parties, arising from Resolution406/2003 from the Secretariat of Energy of Argentina, that are allocated tothe Project.

The Agreement sets a capacity payment of US$ 33,383 per MW-month and anenergy payment of US$ 4 per MWh. The term of the Agreement is 10 years fromthe date the Project starts commercial operation.

For further information, contact: Ricardo Torres - Chief Executive Officer Mariano Batistella - Investor Relations

