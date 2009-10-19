 Skip to main content

Neurobiological Technologies Announces Intent to File Form 25 to Delist Common Stock From the NASDAQ Capital Market

PRWeb  
October 19, 2009 4:24pm   Comments
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTII) ("NTI") announced today it has submitted written notice to the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") that NTI intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about October 28, 2009 to effect the voluntary delisting of its common stock from NASDAQ, if NTI's stockholders approve the dissolution of the company pursuant to a Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution at the special meeting of stockholders planned for Tuesday, October 27, 2009.

Details of NTI's plans to pay an extraordinary dividend, delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market, discontinue recording transfers of stock, cease its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and distribute its net cash to stockholders can be found in a definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 22, 2009.

About Neurobiological Technologies, Inc.

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company historically focused on developing investigational drugs for central nervous system conditions.

SOURCE Neurobiological Technologies, Inc.

