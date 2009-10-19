American Lorain Corporation Participates in the National Food, Wine & Spirits Fair in China

JUNAN COUNTY, China, Oct. 19 /PRNewswire-Asia-FirstCall/ -- AmericanLorain Corporation (NYSE Amex: ALN) ("American Lorain"), an internationalprocessed foods company based in Shandong Province, People's Republic of China("PRC"), today announced that the Company participated in the National Food,Wine & Spirits Fair from October 10th to 15th, 2009 in Zhengzhou, Henan. TheNational Food, Wine & Spirits Fair, hosted by China National Sugar & AlcoholGroup Corp., is a significant national food & beverage fair for the foodindustry in China. The Company's participation in the event provides a goodopportunity to increase market recognition of the American Lorain brand nameand to support its domestic market expansion efforts.

This year, American Lorain presented all of its domestic market productsincluding chestnut products and newly developed convenience foods. At theevent, the Company met with several current customers and discussed plans forfurther cooperation as well as introduced them to the new products. Inaddition, numerous new customers expressed great interest in American Lorain'sproducts and in further cooperation with the company.

Held each spring and autumn, the National Food, Wine & Spirits Fairpremiered in 1955. After more than half a century of development, the fairnow has more than 100,000 meters of exhibiting area and over 6,000 exhibitorswith transaction returns estimated at more than RMB 10 billion.

About American Lorain

American Lorain Corporation ("American Lorain" or the "Company") is aDelaware corporation that develops, manufactures and sells various foodproducts. The Company's products include chestnut products; convenience foodsproducts (including ready-to-cook foods, ready-to-eat foods, andmeals-ready-to-eat); and frozen, canned and bulk foods products. The Companycurrently sells over 234 products to 26 provinces and administrative regionsin China as well as to 42 foreign countries. The Company operates through itsfour direct and indirect subsidiaries and one leased factory located in China.For more information about American Lorain, please visit the Company websiteat http://www.americanlorain.com .

