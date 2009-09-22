Zoolander Corporation Announces Stock Option Grant and Transfer of Options



TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Sept. 22, 2009) - Zoolander Corporation (NEX BOARD:ZOO.H) announced today that it has granted options to purchase 180,000 commons shares of Zoolander to Jason Lester, a director of the Corporation. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and expire on September 21, 2014. The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

In addition, Michael Cooper, the President, chief Executive Officer, chief Financial Officer, Secretary and a director of Zoolander, has agreed to transfer options to acquire and aggregate of 120,000 common shares of Zoolander to Jason Lester, subject to regulatory approval. Such options are exercisable at $0.10 per share until March 11, 2011.

Following the proposed transfer and grant of options, Mr. Lester will hold options to acquire an aggregate of 300,000 commons shares of Zoolander. Mr. Cooper will hold options to acquire an aggregate of 380,000 common shares of Zoolander following the proposed transfer. All such options, and the common shares issuable upon exercise thereof, remain subject to the terms and conditions of a CPC escrow agreement dated November 24, 2005.

