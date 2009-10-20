Trading Review for Cardium Therapeutics Inc. Issued by Beacon Equity

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2009 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeaconEquity.com announces an investment report featuring biopharmaceutical company Cardium Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: CXM). The report includes financial, comparative and investment analyses, and pertinent industry information you need to know to make an educated investment decision.

Cardium Therapeutics Inc. (CXM) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of novel biological therapeutics and devices for the treatment of cardiovascular and ischemic diseases. The Company has acquired three business units, Cardium Biologics, InnerCool Therapies, and Tissue Repair Company, to establish a portfolio of late-stage cardiovascular and regenerative medicine candidates.

In the report, the analyst notes:

"The Company's lead candidate Generx is developed for the treatment of myocardial ischemia and angina symptoms associated with coronary heart disease. Generx is a new class of biologics to promote blood flow following cardiac infusion catheter surgical procedures.

"Generx is in phase III AWARE clinical studies, a randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind study involving approximately 300 women afflicted with recurrent stable angina pectoris. The women subjects are on a regimen of drug therapies, as are candidates for revascularization.

"On October 15, the Company announced a common stock offering to select investors valued at $6 million of gross proceeds. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents show that the Company issued 4.61 million shares at a price of $1.30, with warrants to purchase additional shares of no more than 3 million shares at an exercised price of $1.40."

