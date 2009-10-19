Attacking Cancer With Specific Anti-Tumor Pathways

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 19, 2009 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellceutix Corporation (OTCBB:CTIX) today announced that data recently presented by the Company at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) along with other data developed by the Company indicate that Kevetrin is selectively targeting very specific anti-tumor pathways, such as AKT and p38 MAP kinase. The data presented at the AACR showed that Kevetrin was less cytotoxic than paclitaxel, cisplatin and 5FU while having better anti-tumor activity in two multi-drug resistant lung cancer cell lines. This indicates that Kevetrin is not acting primarily as a cytotoxic agent but may be targeting specific components of the signal transduction pathway, such as AKT and p38 MAP kinase. The Company is continuing to explore other potential targets.

Other data developed by the Company indicate that Kevetrin has potent anti-tumor activity in one cell line (MDA-MB--231) despite only partially inhibiting AKT in that cell line. AKT and p38 MAP kinase are important targets in fighting cancers. Kinases are molecules that play a role in many aspects of cell function. The activity of AKT, a protein kinase, is increased in many tumors thereby increasing the survival of cancer cells that would otherwise die. p38MAP is another protein kinase important for tumor cell survival.

On October 9, 2009, an abstract describing animal model experiments with Kevetrin in multi-drug resistant lung cancer cell lines was one of four selected in a press release by The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) at their first Frontiers in Basic Cancer Research Meeting.

http://www.aacr.org/home/public--media/aacr-press-releases.aspx?d=1584

These and other data were also presented in a poster at the AACR on October 10.

http://www.cellceutix.com/AACR%20poster2009OCT08v3.pdf

Also included in the poster were data on cytotoxicity, kinase targets and the pharmacokinetic profile of Kevetrin.

"The more we look at Kevetrin, the more interesting it gets," said Dr. Krishna Menon, Chief Scientific Officer of Cellceutix. "This recent data shows that Kevetrin is a very selective compound that targets AKT and p38 MAP kinase. This may be why it has shown such good activity against drug resistant lung breast and colon cancer cell lines in our animal studies."

For more detailed information about the data please visit the Cellceutix web site at www.cellceutix.com. The Cellceutix web site also features a new installment of "From the CEO's Desk," which discusses in more detail some of these data.

About Cellceutix

Cellceutix Corporation is a preclinical cancer and anti-inflammatory drug developer. Cellceutix owns the rights to seven drug compounds, including Kevetrin, which it is developing as a treatment for certain cancers, and KM-133, which it is developing for the treatment of psoriasis. More information is available on the Cellceutix web site at www.cellceutix.com.

Kevetrin has not been studied in humans at this time. The Company's positive results in animal studies do not necessarily guarantee success in humans, though they may form the basis for beginning Phase 1 trials.

