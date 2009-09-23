Galaxy Gaming Celebrates 100 Bonus Jackpot System Installations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2009 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCBB:GLXZ), announced today it has installed over 100 of its electronically enhanced casino table game platforms known as the Bonus Jackpot System ("BJS"). The Company installed its first BJS system on March 13, 2009 at the Red Dragon Casino in Mountlake Terrace, Washington (north of Seattle) and after its initial ramp-up period, set a goal of 100 BJS system units installed by the third quarter ending September 30, 2009. The BJS platform contributes to the player's gaming experience by offering substantial bonus jackpot awards during the course of table game play.

"We believed from the beginning that our BJS platform would have a meaningful impact on the casino table games -- and it has," commented Robert B. Saucier, President/CEO of Galaxy Gaming. "It has been enthusiastically received by players and as a result, is becoming increasingly desired by casino operators."

Michel's Development owns and operates six casinos, all which recently installed Galaxy's BJS system. Bruce Meyer, Chief Operating Officer for Michel's stated, "We initially installed Galaxy Gaming's Bonus Jackpot System on their Emperor's Challenge games in all of our casinos. The positive response from players was immediate and we consequently saw revenue increases. We subsequently added their BJS system to their Lucky Ladies Blackjack games and are anxiously waiting for it to become available on Galaxy's other proprietary table games," Mr. Meyer added.

Mr. Saucier responded, "We sincerely want to thank Michel's development and all of our other clients who have chosen to use this technology. Clearly, the BJS platform is the major story for our company's success in 2009 and is expected to further enhance our rapidly expanding recurring revenue base in the years to come. Having surpassed our initial 100 unit goal, we are now committed to expanding the BJS platform to other casino tables including the more than 1,700 table games we currently have under contract."

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, (www.galaxygaming.com), is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of casino table games including Lucky Ladies, Texas Shootout and Emperor's Challenge and has developed innovative and enhanced electronic table game wagering platforms such as its Bonus Jackpot System. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Galaxy Gaming distributes its products throughout North America and on cruise ships worldwide and has become the world's second largest provider of such products.

The Galaxy Gaming, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=6569

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company's business which can be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes", "expects", or similar expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product development, marketing, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, estimated, or expected. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Galaxy Gaming

Robert B. Saucier, CEO

702-939-3254

Fax: 702-939-3255





