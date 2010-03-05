SmarTrend Detects Continued Buying Pressure in Shares of Taubman Centers (TCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) on February 16, 2010 at $35.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Taubman Centers has returned 8.8% as of Thursday's closing price of $38.23.

Taubman Centers is currently above its 50-day moving average of $35.01 and above its 200-day moving average of $31.52. Look for these moving averages to climb to confirm the company's upward momentum.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Taubman Centers shares.

