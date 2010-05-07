Techs Loanstar Announces New Enhancements to Be Available on Website of Its Social Network Company; Integration and Video Chat Features to Be Added

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Techs Loanstar, Inc. (OTCBB: TCLN) (“Techs” or the “Company”) announced today that as part of its plan of action (see press release dated April 16, 2009) for its wholly owned subsidiary ZenZuu USA, Inc (“ZZUSA”); that additional features and applications will soon be available. Barry Hollander, CFO of Techs, stated “We are pleased with the progress of adding these new benefits as we strive to continue to enhance our members’ online experience. We believe this also further validates the importance of our relationship with Activecom, Inc. as we announced April 22, 2010.” The new features will allow, if a member so desires, to automatically create an account utilizing their existing accounts on certain other social networks. Additionally, once a new account is established at www.zenzuu.com, members may elect to update their status on certain other social networks simultaneously by just updating their ZenZuu activity status. In addition to this integration option, a video chat feature is being added, whereby members with camera ready computers will be able to see the member they are chatting with.

About ZenZuu USA, Inc.

ZZUSA, a Nevada Corporation, was formed on June 5, 2009 for the purpose of seeking a business opportunity in the online social network industry. On June 8, 2009 ZZUSA merged (the “ZZP Merger”) with ZZPartners, Inc. (“ZZP”), a Nevada corporation, formed in April 2008. ZZP was formed to acquire an exclusive license to use and operate in the United States, the online social database and advertising revenue-share model developed and maintained by ZenZuu, Inc. (“ZZI”), a Nevada corporation. In the ZZP Merger, ZZUSA acquired the license as well as all of the other assets and liabilities of ZZP. In addition to using ZZI’s social network database and advertising revenue-sharing model in the United States, ZZUSA also plans to further develop the virtual space and keyword search capabilities of the site. Additionally, the Company plans to capitalize on the ZZI member base to pursue not only national advertisers but also to attract local advertisers throughout the United States where there is any concentration of members.

About Techs Loanstar, Inc.

Techs Loanstar, Inc., a Nevada company was initially organized to provide loan management service and software for the equity and payday loan industry. Upon completion of the Share Exchange, Techs ceased all operations relating to its historical business and has adopted the business plan of ZZUSA.

The statements included in this press release concerning predictions of economic performance and management's plans and objectives constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as "believes" "anticipates" "plans" or "expects" and other statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Reference is made to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties.