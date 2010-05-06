SymSoft Highlights Speaker Track at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW/ASUG 2010 Annual Conference

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SymSoft Corporation, a provider of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions for SAP® environments, today announced that two top officials and three key customer executives are speakers at the upcoming SAP SAPPHIRE NOW/ASUG 2010 Annual Conference on May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

SymSoft is the maker of ControlPanelGRC, a second-generation suite of modular, integrated applications for GRC in SAP that address the major areas of compliance concern, especially in heavily regulated industries.

Dan Wilhelms, President and CEO of SymSoft, and Sharon Kaiser, CIO of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart-support technologies designed for heart recovery, will speak at 8:30 a.m. on May 17 in a presentation entitled, “GRC Tools for the Little Guys; How Abiomed Faces its Compliance Reporting Challenges.”

Meanwhile, SymSoft CTO Scott Goolik joins Jamison Tomasek, Internal Audit Director, and Roxanne Warniers, SAP Project Manager, of Courier Corporation (NASDAQ: CRRC), a Massachusetts-based printing and publishing company, at 8:30 a.m. on May 18 in a presentation entitled, “Security Best Practices for Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX)” and the role of Sarbanes Oxley compliance software at Courier.

As the strongest independent SAP customer voice in the world, ASUG (Americas’ SAP Users’ Group) delivers the collective voice of the customer within the SAP Product Innovation Lifecycle.

“We’re grateful for the opportunities to again offer our collective experiences at this ASUG/SAP annual conference,” said Wilhelms, a recognized leader in the strategic management of technical architectures for SAP. “Auditors are trending toward broader IT audits, so companies need to be prepared to meet these requirements. The SymSoft/Abiomed presentation will delineate how to turn ‘pain into gain’ with several strategies, including leveraging a GRC solution, to keep the total cost of compliance within reason.”

In the second presentation, SymSoft and Courier executives will explain the importance of adopting a SOX compliance conscious culture. Attendees also will learn about the unexpected benefits realized by Courier after its implementation of a GRC solution, including predictable and timely migrations, better reference documentation and reduced workloads for its Basis teams.

ControlPanelGRC integrates SymSoft’s market-proven security and transport tools into a single, elegant compliance audit software solution. The product’s seven modules also go beyond Segregation of Duties dictated by SOX to complement and extend any pre-installed GRC solution.

This SAP compliance solution provides additional tools for security troubleshooting, Reverse Business Engineering (RBE) functionality for usage analysis, real-time notification of executed Sensitive Transactions, automated reporting, embedded workflows to ensure review and risk mitigation, and C-level executive dashboards for “state-in-time” views of compliance issues.

The ControlPanelGRC suite will be demonstrated by Symmetry Corporation, a ControlPanelGRC reseller, in Booth No. 814C at the conference.

About SymSoft

Milwaukee-based SymSoft Corporation offers professional solutions for compliance automation. ControlPanelGRC, its second-generation Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) suite of modular, integrated applications, addresses the major areas of compliance concern at every corporate level for SAP users, especially in heavily-regulated industries. Developed by SymSoft and supported by Symmetry Corporation’s 14 years of SAP experience, ControlPanelGRC provides an affordable, robust toolset with functionality not available from first generation products. As a result, executives can satisfy compliance requirements while workflows for SAP Security and Technical administration are accelerated for improved productivity and responsiveness. For more information about ControlPanelGRC, visit www.controlpanelGRC.com.

