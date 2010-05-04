RR Donnelley Awarded Multi-Year Multi-Million Dollar Agreement by Thomas Nelson, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement by Thomas Nelson, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, which renews and expands the companies’ relationship, RR Donnelley will draw on its global platform to produce Bibles and other religious texts.

Thomas Nelson, Inc. is a leading provider of Bibles, products, and live events emphasizing Christian, inspirational and family value themes.

“We are very pleased and honored that our commitment to serving publishers of religious texts with innovative global capabilities will enable RR Donnelley to be of continuing and expanding service to Thomas Nelson,” said John Paloian, RR Donnelley’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Members of Thomas Nelson’s production team have told us that our responsive customer service model makes it easy to do business with RR Donnelley, whether a publication is produced down the road or around the world,” Paloian continued. “This seamless ability to draw on our international platform to provide the best combination of value and cycle time is the result of the work we have done to build the industry’s broadest range of integrated communications services.”

About RR Donnelley

RR Donnelley (NASDAQ: RRD) is a global provider of integrated communications. Founded more than 145 years ago, the company works collaboratively with more than 60,000 customers worldwide to develop custom communications solutions that reduce costs, enhance ROI and ensure compliance. Drawing on a range of proprietary and commercially available digital and conventional technologies deployed across four continents, the company employs a suite of leading Internet based capabilities and other resources to provide premedia, printing, logistics and business process outsourcing products and services to leading clients in virtually every private and public sector.

For more information and for RR Donnelley's Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit the company's web site at http://www.rrdonnelley.com

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RR Donnelley's filings with the SEC. RR Donnelley disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.