American Manganese Begins Feed Of Battery Production Scrap For RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

May 26, 2022 - Surrey, BC TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM 

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and  environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to begin testing the first stage of its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project with lithium-ion battery  cathode production scrap feed material. The scaled-up demonstration plant is designed with a  500 kg/day input capacity of lithium-ion battery waste and will require each processing step of  AMY’s patented process to be diligently tested and analyzed.  

The planned RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule will consist of an organized approach that includes the characterization of the battery production scrap feedstock and its  response to individual processing steps, to ensure consistent operating parameters to those  developed in the laboratory and pilot plant scale. These parameters will include evaluating  leaching retention time, temperature, and process chemical consumption to achieve target leach  extraction efficiency for lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The Company will report its  progression and analysis throughout the demonstration plant's staged tests.  

"Kickstarting the first stage of our demonstration plant project is an incredible milestone, and we  look forward to showcasing our scaled-up technology to existing collaborators across the lithium ion battery supply chain as we diligently progress through the demonstration plant  processing steps," said Larry Reaugh, President, and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "We  believe this new phase of activities will continue to drive strategic engagement in the lithium ion battery supply chain and enable the development of our first commercial recycling plant." 

About American Manganese Inc. 

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™  process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and  manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct  integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX  Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain  "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this  purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements  by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be  accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not  undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.  

