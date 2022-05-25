Pokemoto Launches Military Veterans Discount Program

Pokemoto Launches $15k Discount for Veterans Looking to Open a Pokemoto Franchise

LEAGUE CITY, TEX. (May 25, 2022) – Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) growing Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is launching a discount program to assist veterans interested in shifting their career path and opening their own Pokemoto Hawaiian franchise. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.

There are approximately 19 million veterans in the United States and veterans account for 14 percent of franchisees nationwide. The discipline and leadership qualities instilled by the military make veterans great candidates of the franchising system. Pokemoto offers ease of operations and low start up costs making it more attractive to those looking to enter the restaurant franchising world.

Muscle Maker, Inc. currently has locations on military bases across the country including Fort Sill, Fort Benning, Fort Bliss while recently converting a Muscle Maker Grill location to a Pokemoto at Fort Meade. The CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc was quoted stating that “the company was pleased with the results of converting the Muscle Maker Grill location at Fort Meade to a Pokemoto.”

Pokemoto recently announced a partnership with FranFund a one-stop funding solution that has pioneered offering multiple funding options under one roof in the franchise space for those interested in a financial lending service. FranFund works directly with VetFran, a strategic initiative of the international franchise association, and offers a discounted pricing structure for veterans.

“We’ve always been huge supporters of the men and women who serve our great nation” said Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Inc. “We believe in the military not only on a business opportunity level to serve up healthier meals to military members but also the values instilled in the people who serve which is why we wanted to open up a discount program to bring them into our Pokemoto Ohana! We have the resources available to help those interested in taking the leap into entrepreneurship. The discount and support provided by our franchising, real estate, operations and marketing departments are the perfect mix to help a veteran get started with opening their very own Pokemoto.”

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto (www.pokemoto.com) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland and Virginia with future locations coming soon in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

