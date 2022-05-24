 Skip to main content

Barfresh To Present At The LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

Barfresh Food Group  
May 24, 2022 8:30am   Comments
LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Roger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, to be held June 7-9, 2022 at Four Seasons Westlake Village. The Barfresh investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm Pacific Time (4:00 pm Eastern Time). 

About Barfresh Food Group 

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost effcient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has a distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com. 

Investor Relations 

John Mills 

ICR 

646-277-1254 

John.Mills@icrinc.com 

Deirdre Thomson 

 

ICR 

646-277-1283 

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com

