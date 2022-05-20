 Skip to main content

Market Overview

TDCX To Be Included In The MSCI Global Small Cap Index

TDCX  
May 20, 2022 10:22am   Comments
Singapore, May 19, 2022 – TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an  award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative  technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it will be included  in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. This will take effect after the  close of the U.S. market on May 31, 2022. 

The MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the  small cap segment of the Singapore market. With 55 constituents as of April 29, 2022,  the index represents approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market  capitalization of the Singapore equity universe1

About TDCX Inc. 

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling  world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer  loyalty and to protect their online communities. 

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing  technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech,  gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media,  streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made  it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies,  looking to tap the region’s growth potential. 

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role  as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses  on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment. 

TDCX employs more than 14,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically  Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea,  Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit  www.tdcx.com

For enquiries, please contact: 

Investors / Analysts: Jason Lim, lim.jason@tdcx.com 

Media: Eunice Seow, eunice.seow@tdcx.com 

1Source: MSCI

