Investor Summit Group Announces First Major Live Small-Cap & Microcap Conference to be Hosted in New York City Since Start of Pandemic

Investor Summit Group, North America’s largest and most reputable independent investor conference company, will host its Q2 in-person Investor Summit May 3-4, 2022, in Manhattan, NY. This year’s Q2 Summit will feature 40+ CEO’s drawn from a wide variety of sectors including crypto, energy, financial, fintech, healthcare, industrials, materials and technology; bringing together some of the most exciting companies with eager investors.

The event will contain a series of live, 30-minute corporate presentations on four distinct tracks, with investors able to attend the company presentation of their choice. For qualified investors, one-on-one’s will also be available. With the U.S. economy returning from a period of extended disruption, investors will have the invaluable opportunity to glean insights and ascertain operational updates from a series of small-cap and microcap leaders.

For this special event, Investor Summit Group will be partnering with B2i Digital (b2idigital.com) to offer even more value to presenting companies. Each participating company will receive social media and digital marketing support from B2i Digital’s community of retail investors, institutional investors and equity research analysts. B2i’s 30,000+ social followers and 12,000+ daily website visitors will provide additional investor interest for the companies.

“The Investor Summit Group came highly recommended to us by our colleagues in the capital markets space. When the opportunity arose to partner with them on the first in-person conference of note in New York City, we were excited to put our full marketing muscle behind this historic event,” noted David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. “We’re confident that our community of investors will find this event a worthwhile allocation of time and will enjoy engaging with the companies who were hand-picked to participate.”

